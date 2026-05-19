Gold prices were largely ‌steady on Tuesday, as investors took a breather after recent volatility while focusing on developments surrounding the ​Middle East conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump paused a planned attack against Iran.

Spot gold fell 0.1% ​to $4,560.39 per ​ounce by 0228 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since March 30 on Monday. U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 0.1% to $4,563.50.

"The general kind ⁠of theme around the markets today is the dust is settling from Friday and markets are kind of trying to figure out where they go next as they look to this event risk midweek," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at ​Tastylive, referring to ‌the minutes of ⁠the Federal Reserve's ⁠April meeting.

Investors expect the minutes, due on Wednesday, to offer fresh clues on the U.S. ​central bank's monetary policy path.

Gold prices extended fall on ‌Monday from the session before to hit a more ⁠than one-month low, as mounting inflation fears triggered a rout in the global bond market. Bullion later in the day recovered to close slightly higher.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations to take place on a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war, after Iran sent a new peace proposal to Washington.

Oil prices fell more than 2%, easing some inflation fears. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, though higher interest ‌rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Kevin Warsh ⁠will be sworn in as Fed chief on Friday ​by Trump, a White House official said on Monday, putting the financier at the helm of the central bank as it grapples with intensifying inflation that may make it hard ​to push through ‌the interest-rate cuts Trump desires.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $76.63 per ⁠ounce, platinum lost 0.5% to $1,969.84, and palladium ​dropped 1.2% to $1,401.74.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)