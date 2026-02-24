A consortium comprising Egypt‑listed transport and logistics company Egytrans NOSCO and Jordan‑headquartered logistics technology company Nafith International has secured its second concession from the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) to develop and operate a smart truck marshalling yard at Sokhna Port under a 25‑year agreement.

The new facility will be developed on 167,000 square metres (sqm) of land allocated on a usufruct basis at an estimated investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($21 million), Egytrans NOSCO said in a press statement.

The project will utilise real-time planning and dynamic flow management to process 800 to 1,100 trucks per day to reduce congestion, improve fleet utilisation, and minimise traffic around the port, the statement noted.

Sokhna Port's total annual container handling capacity is 1.75 million TEU.

First contract

In February 2025, Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith had signed a contract to develop and operate a truck marshalling yard at West Port Said Port. That facility - located 2 km from the port - extends across 114,000 sqm and aims to streamline truck movements and mitigate congestion at a gateway handling 13 million tonnes of cargo annually and 900,000 TEU of containers.

The two companies have also set up a joint venture - Nafith Egypt - owned 70 percent by Nafith International and 30 percent by Egytrans NOSCO to focus on digitising and optimising truck flows to and from Egyptian ports.

Nafith group processes and streamlines more than 12,000 truck trips per day, performing more than 7 million logistics transactions per year across its truck marshalling and control and projects in Jordan, Iraq and Oman, according to previous press statements.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menoln@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.