Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) granted a unified licence to international shipping line Global Shipping Line (PIL), officially recognising it as an authorised foreign investor to operate maritime agencies in the Kingdom's ports.

The licence is issued in accordance with the regulations outlined in the Maritime Agency Services, reflecting Mawani's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the maritime sector and improving the quality of operational services provided at ports. It aims to attract global expertise and facilitate knowledge transfer within the Kingdom, aligning with international best practices in the maritime transport industry, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The initiative is part of Mawani's ongoing efforts to develop the maritime business environment, enable international companies to invest in the Saudi market, and increase competitiveness within the maritime sector. PIL, which operates from its regional headquarters in Riyadh, manages operations in 29 countries.

The move strengthens the Kingdom's position as a crucial logistics hub, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, while attracting more international shipping lines. It reinforces Saudi Arabia's role as a key link among three continents.

