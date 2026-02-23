PHOTO
Kuwait has attracted investment in industrial projects with a total value of nearly $375 billion, according to official data.
Non-metallic minerals topped the project value with around $91 billion, followed by metal industries excluding machinery with a value of $78 billion, showed the figures by the Doha-based Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting.
Food industries came third, attracting nearly $43 billion while investment in rubber and associated products were estimated at $19 billion.
Beverage project investments totaled $9.5 billion while chemical projects have attracted nearly around $8.7 billion, the report showed.
Other key projects include furniture with around $6.5 billion and unclassified equipment with a value of about $5.5 billion, it said.
(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
