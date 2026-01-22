Leading German group Achenbach Buschhütten has announced that it has secured a major contract from Saudi-based Tahweel Metal Industry Corporation (TMIC) for a fully integrated aluminium foil production plant to be established in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Headquartered in Kreuztal, Germany, Achenbach is a global provider of non-ferrous metal rolling mills with rolling oil and automation systems as well as foil sliltting machines for winding, separating and slitting thinnest metal foils and converting material.

Announcing the big win, Achenbach said the TMIC contract was the largest single order for the company.

As per the deal, it will supply four advanced Achenbach Optmill foil rolling mills, each equipped with the Achenbach Airpure exhaust air purification system, ensuring high efficiency and environmental performance.

In addition, the project features six Achenbach Optifoil slitting and processing machines, delivering a complete, end-to-end solution for high-quality aluminium foil production, said the German group at the signing ceremony held in Riyadh.

It was attended by Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid bin Saleh Al Mudaifer, the State Secretary for Mining Affairs as well as top Achenbach executives led by its President & CEO André E. Barten and Director Global Sales Christian Schneider.

Speaking on the occasion, Schneider said Saudi Arabia and the broader Mena region are emerging as some of the world’s most dynamic industrial hubs.

The new facility will have a planned annual production capacity of 106,000 tonnes, serving both regional and international markets. and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing role in the global aluminium value chain, he added.

Barten pointed out that its technology and innovation convinced TMIC to hand over the project to the group. "Securing the largest single order in our history strengthens our position as a global technology leader and showcases German engineering on international growth markets. Over 500 of our skilled employees will contribute to this project from Buschhütten,” stated Barten.

"This strategic project underscores Achenbach’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global expansion, while supporting TMIC in shaping the future of aluminium foil production in the region," he added.

Delivery is scheduled for Q1/Q2 next year with production set to kick off in Q3.

