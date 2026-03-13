UAE - Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced that it is collaborating with Tradeling, a major B2B digital ecosystem in the Mena region, to introduce its Lauritz Knudsen (LK) and Industrial Automation solutions across the UAE backed by the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA).

The two parties inked an agreement formalizing synergies at Schneider Electric’s Dubai office, The NEST, marking a new chapter in digital B2B commerce for the electrical and industrial automation sectors.

Tradeling is now authorised to distribute a comprehensive portfolio of LK-branded electrical products alongside select Industrial Automation (IA) offerings from Schneider Electric, via its unified digital platform and retail presence.

The partnership introduces an innovative hybrid route-to-market that combines the reach and convenience of online procurement with the strength of offline engagement.

On the new partnership, Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, said: "This partnership with Tradeling reflects our commitment to meeting our customers where they are – and increasingly, that means digital first." "As the Energy Technology Partner, we are combining our world-class LK and Industrial Automation product portfolio with Tradeling’s powerful B2B ecosystem, to unveil a new commercial channel while reshaping how businesses in the UAE access technologies they need to power their operations sustainably and efficiently," stated Chadli.

"This collaboration is a meaningful step in democratizing access to energy management and automation solutions across the region, and we look forward to the impact it will create for our shared customers and the broader UAE economy," she added.

According to Mordor Intelligence [Middle East and Africa E-commerce Market Analysis | Industry Growth, Size & Forecast Report], the B2B segment in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 16% between 2026 and 2031, outpacing many traditional channels as wholesalers adopt online procurement and marketplace platforms. The trend is attributed to healthy disposable incomes in the Gulf, accelerating smartphone upgrades, and new logistics investments that are growing the customer database.

For Schneider Electric, these dynamics present a strong opportunity to deepen engagement with trading partners and distributors by integrating digital commerce capabilities into its channel ecosystem: from real-time pricing and digital catalogues to data-driven partner insights and self-service ordering. Such solutions enable its partners to improve efficiency, capture growth, and strengthen client relationships across MEA’s fast-growing markets.

Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling, said: "Our partnership with Schneider Electric reflects the continued momentum behind Tradeling's growth as a B2B commerce and distribution ecosystem for the region."

"Entering the electrical and industrial automation category allows us to connect UAE businesses with world-class technologies while supporting suppliers with digital tools, integrated logistics, and flexible trade solutions. Together, we are enabling faster, more efficient access to essential infrastructure products across the market," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

