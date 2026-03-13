Oman’s Salalah Port Services Company, operator of the Port of Salalah, has temporarily suspended all terminal operations following an incident within the port premises, the company said in a disclosure to the Muscat Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The company said the suspension took effect after the incident that occurred on 11 11 March 2026, and will remain in place until further notice while investigations continue. It did not disclose details about the nature of the incident.

On 12 March, Oman Daily Observer had reported that the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) responded to a fire in the fuel tanks at Salalah Port.

Port of Salalah said it is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and will provide additional updates in the coming days as more information becomes available, according to the statement.

Salalah Port is one of Oman’s main maritime gateways and a key transshipment hub on east–west shipping routes. Last year, the port completed a $300 million upgrade that increased annual container handling capacity to about 6 million TEUs. The port’s general cargo terminal has capacity to handle about 35 million tonnes of cargo per year, while the liquid bulk terminal can process roughly 6 million tonnes annually

Salalah Port Services Company is a joint venture led by APM Terminals, which holds a 30 percent stake. Other shareholders include ASYAD (20 percent), Social Protection Fund (10 percent), local investors (20 percent) and institutional investors (19 percent).

On Thursday, Zawya Projects had reported that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman are activating alternative logistics corridors, port capacity and inland transport routes to maintain cargo flows across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

