AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has broken ground on its new multi-brand showroom facility in one of Dubai’s most established automotive and logistics districts.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khor, the new facility is planned as a BMW destination integrating premium retail and high-capacity aftersales operations under one roof.

Once completed, the development will span 2,500 sq m, excluding parking bays, dedicated exclusively to BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad operations.

The new facilities will be developed in line with Retail.Next, BMW’s global customer-centric showroom concept launched to transform the vehicle buying experience.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Board Member and Director, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, Dr. Hamid Haqpawar, Managing Director, and Mr. Atiqur Rahman, Director, Operations & Finance.

Ritu Chandy, Senior Vice President Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the BMW Group, and Karim-Christian Haririan, BMW Group Middle East Managing Director, were also present reflecting the strength of their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to delivering excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Haqpawar said: "The groundbreaking of our Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility represents an important milestone in AGMC’s journey and our continued investment in the market. The facility has been carefully designed based on Retail.NEXT concept, focussing on the customer journey by prioritising comfort, digitalisation, and personalised interaction over the traditional showroom layouts. We are proud to deliver this next phase of growth in close partnership with BMW Group.”

Haririan expressed delight at the groundbreaking of the state-of-the-art BMW facility in Ras Al Khor alongside its valued partners AGMC. "This milestone further strengthens our position in the market and ensures a seamless BMW ownership experience for our clients, providing them with access to the pinnacle of luxury automotive service," he added.

The Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility forms part of the broader AGMC vision to elevate customers experience towards a seamless mobility ecosystem. Further details, including timelines for completion, will be announced in due course.-TradeArabia News Service

