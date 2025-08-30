Chinese automotive suppliers are stepping up investments in Morocco, with new projects in electronics and tire production in a bid to target Europe and other overseas markets.

Tianyouwei, a producer of automotive instrument panels and smart cockpit solutions, recently approved a €65 million ($76 million) investment to set up a subsidiary in Morocco focused on in-vehicle electronics

The company said the plant will serve as a key overseas base, tapping local auto manufacturers and European markets.

Separately, Guizhou Tyre announced plans to build a new production facility in Morocco, its second overseas venture after Vietnam.

The company, which specialises in producing tires for trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles, is currently conducting a feasibility study for the project

The latest announcements follow a $75 million commitment in July by Chinese automotive braking systems manufacturer, Bethel for a Moroccan subsidiary production and sales of automotive parts. Last year, Sentury Tire started operating a plant in Tangier for making passenger car tires.

