Following the earlier announcement to establish an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Julphar (Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries) signs a long-term lease agreement with Modon 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, marking a strategic step toward localising pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthening national health security, and creating a regional hub for exporting pharmaceutical products to GCC countries and global markets.

The project reflects Julphar’s commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through technology transfer, development of local industrial capabilities, and enhancement of self-sufficiency within the pharmaceutical sector.

The initiative represents a total investment of approximately SAR 300 million and will be developed on a land area of 45,000 square metres. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate up to 1,400 direct employment opportunities, supporting economic growth and social development.

The manufacturing site has been strategically selected within one of the Kingdom’s key industrial zones to ensure efficient supply chains, optimised logistics, and seamless access to both local and regional markets.

The facility is designed to also serve as a pharmaceutical export platform for the US and other international markets. The planned Julphar facility will form part of a globally accredited manufacturing network with proven experience exporting pharmaceutical products to more than 40 countries.

Julphar will deploy advanced manufacturing technologies covering sterile injectables and oral solid dosage forms (OSD) in full compliance with the highest international quality, safety and regulatory standards. The product portfolio will focus on biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals in several critical care and chronic disease areas. Julphar confirmed that the portfolio will continue to expand in line with the evolving needs of the Saudi and regional markets.

Sheikh Saqr bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Julphar, said, “The establishment of Julphar’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marks a strategic milestone in our expansion journey. It reflects our strong commitment to supporting regional health security and advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing in line with the highest global standards. We are proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s industrial development and to support the objectives of Vision 2030 through technology transfer, localization of expertise, and the creation of sustainable industrial capabilities for future generations.”

Dr. Basel Ziyadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Julphar, added, “This project represents a long-term strategic investment that strengthens Julphar’s position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the MENA region. The facility in Saudi Arabia will leverage state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, including biologics, sterile injectables, and advanced dosage forms, to meet the growing demand in the Saudi market as well as other international markets.”

He continued, “We are fully committed to applying the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance and to developing qualified local talent, ensuring sustainable production and reinforcing global availability of Julphar’s products.”