MUSCAT - Oman is steadily positioning itself at the forefront of construction innovation as academia and industry converge to localise 3D printing technologies for the built environment. From cutting-edge materials research at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to commercially deployed 3D-printed buildings, the Sultanate of Oman is testing how automation can reduce costs, cut emissions and modernise construction practices. According to Dr. Muhammad Bilal Waris, Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University, during the Green Build Oman forum, 3D concrete printing can become a cornerstone of Oman Vision 2040’s push towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Speaking at the forum, Dr Waris outlined how 3D printing of concrete—an extrusion-based process involving mixing, pumping and controlled deposition—offers faster construction, reduced waste and greater architectural freedom. However, he stressed that the technology is highly sensitive to material behaviour, making mix design the central challenge. “Unlike conventional concrete, a 3D printable mix must satisfy not only strength and durability requirements, but also pumpability and extrusion performance,” he explained.

The SQU-led research focuses on developing 3D printable concrete using indigenous Omani materials, particularly clays and limestone. This approach addresses both sustainability and supply-chain resilience. One major concern globally is that many printable concretes rely on high Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) content, conflicting with carbon-neutral construction goals. As a solution, Dr Waris highlighted Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3), which significantly reduces emissions while improving rheological and mechanical performance.

“Oman is rich in clays and limestone, which makes LC3-based 3D printing not just viable, but strategically attractive,” he said. The research team identified key clay minerals—kaolinite, illite and montmorillonite—commonly found in Oman and suitable for 3D printing. While mineral proportions vary by location, advanced characterisation techniques such as XRF and XRD were used to map their properties and optimise mix designs.

A standout feature of the project is its scale and sophistication. The team developed and tested 287 different concrete mixtures, evaluating printability, rheology and mechanical performance using a small-scale 3D printer at SQU. Unlike traditional concrete, 3D printed concrete is non-isotropic, meaning its strength varies by direction. “We tested mechanical properties in all three directions to properly understand structural behaviour,” Dr Waris noted.

Building on this vast dataset, the researchers developed machine-learning models with up to 95 per cent accuracy, capable of predicting strength and printability based on clay mineralogy. “If you tell us the mineral composition of clay from Duqm or any other location, the model can predict performance before printing,” he said. The team also explored enhancements using recycled materials such as carbon nanotubes derived from waste rubber and spent catalysts, improving both mechanical and thermal performance.

From an industry perspective, the research is already finding resonance. Othman al Mandhari, Co-founder and CEO of Innotech, shared how similar principles are being translated into real-world construction. “We realised early on that importing high-tech 3D printers would double or triple construction costs, which defeats the purpose,” he said. In response, Innotech designed and built Oman’s first locally manufactured construction 3D printer, cutting machine costs by around 60 per cent compared to international competitors.

“Our printer has been running for three years in summer heat and winter rain, with far fewer maintenance issues than imported machines,” Al Mandhari said. The company has since delivered more than 14 3D-printed structures, including prayer rooms, public toilets and pilot buildings for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Larger projects are now underway, including mosques, schools and commercial facilities.

While costs remain slightly higher than conventional construction, Al Mandhari is optimistic. “Five years ago, 3D printing was science fiction. With continued R&D and local materials like LC3, I believe it will soon compete directly with traditional construction,” he said.

Together, these academic and entrepreneurial efforts signal that 3D printing in Oman is moving beyond experimentation, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, automated and locally anchored construction sector.

