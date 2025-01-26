The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has announced an extension of the bid submission deadline for its Request for Proposal (RFP) tender seeking Transaction Advisory Services for the Kuwait Motor Auction and Auto Showroom project.

The new deadline is set for 3 March 2025 at 12:00 PM, replacing the earlier deadline of 2 February 2025.

The tender seeking technical and financial proposals was issued in first week of December last year by KAPP in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

The project, which will span an area of 500,000 square metres (sqm) between Al Ubayriq, AlNaayim, and Alliyah, entails the design, finance, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of a motor auction site and auto showroom, along with the necessary utilities and supporting services. The facility will cater to current and future local market demands and serve as a regional hub.

The appointed transaction advisor or consortium will:

Conduct a comprehensive feasibility study.

Prepare and oversee the Request for Qualification (RFQ), tendering process, and project documentation.

Supervise the technical, financial, and legal aspects of the project.

Engage with investors and manage processes until the project’s financial close, ensuring compliance with the PPP Law and other applicable regulations.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



