Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal, is expected to award the design-build contract for the redevelopment of the Qatar Aeronautical Academy in Ras Abu Aboud by August 2025, a source familiar with the project told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 17 November 2024 with bid submissions closing on 13 April 2025.

“The award is expected in August 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project cost, according to his estimates, is $70 million.

The project will span a total area of 50,931.55 square metres and includes the construction of two new buildings and the renovation of two existing buildings inside the aeronautical academy at Ras Abu Aboud, and construction of two new buildings at the adjacent Doha International Airport site as part of the same academic complex.

The targeted project completion is in the third quarter of 2028, the source said.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

