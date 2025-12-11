Bahrain - Residents of Amwaj Islands look set to benefit from a number of development and infrastructure projects worth BD1.1 million over the next three months.

Speaking during a signing ceremony, held at The Grove Resort Bahrain, Amwaj Islands Owners Central Association chairman and MP Ahmed Al Salloom revealed that the projects would be implemented by a number of local companies.

These come as part of efforts to enhance the lives of residents and owners in the area and provide more options for families.

“We are delighted to sign seven agreements in total that will help us achieve these goals,” Mr Al Salloom said yesterday. “No cost is being spared, and it is expected that in total, the projects, which include infrastructure improvements, new entertainment options and perks for residents, will cost more than BD1.1m.

“They will be done over a period of just three months, because we believe swift action and improvement is a necessity, since the weather is becoming pleasant.

“I believe that the residents and owners on the islands deserve only the best, and we will work for them, even beyond these projects.”

Exact details of the projects, such as completion dates, were not revealed but are likely to be released in the coming weeks.

As part of the project, however, every single main road and side street in the development is expected to undergo maintenance to allow for easier movement of traffic.

Improvements likely to be seen over the next few months include paving and repair of roads and sidewalks for easier pedestrian and vehicular access.

Additionally, five children’s parks and gardens will be built across five different locations. These will not be traditional playgrounds, but rather modern ones that meet international standards.

It was revealed that these new playgrounds would contain ‘diverse innovative activities’.

The work will be carried out by a Sanabis-based sports and recreation contractor and planning is currently at the design stage. They will not only include traditional playground equipment but potentially also sports pitches, and safe areas for cycling and skating.

Mr Al Salloom also stated that efforts were already underway to increase the amount of green spaces across Amwaj Islands by around 40 per cent. Fruit bearing trees, that according to Mr Al Salloom, represent the Bahraini identity and heritage, will be planted in multiple areas. These will include esbar (Manila tamarind), the Louz (Bahraini almond), and toot (mulberry) trees, all of which are local favourites and will be planted in co-ordination with a local plant nursery.

A number of entertainment programmes are also being lined up over the next three months, starting with Bahrain National Day celebrations, as part of efforts to offer more options for families. More details, including dates, are expected to be announced soon.

Finally, owners are set to get more perks, including discounts for restaurants and other eateries located across the island. The exact amount has not yet been revealed, but soon, people may be able to flash their Amwaj Islands property ownership cards and eat out with their families at reduced prices.

Mr Al Salloom said the association would aim to get everything ‘completed as soon as possible’. “All agreements have been signed and work on some projects is already underway, including road work in Tala Island,” he said. “We will work hard to ensure investments keep coming. Additionally, we want to work on renewing contracts of businesses already on the island, especially the medical facilities.”

Amwaj Islands was the first freehold area in Bahrain and, because of that, it continues to be a leading attraction for regional and international investors. It was also the first manmade island project to be developed in Bahrain, followed by Durrat Al Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq and Dilmunia.

The islands offer their residents a relaxing environment and luxurious waterfront properties where they can enjoy the views of the blue waters while having easy access to Muharraq.

Properties are also a short drive from Bahrain International Airport and 15 minutes away from Manama.

However, there have been challenges and complaints about unruly weekend visitors and residents have criticised the state of some of the facilities on the island, especially around Lagoon Park, which was once a vibrant weekend destination.

