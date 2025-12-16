Muscat – The Oman Botanic Garden project has been completed in accordance to approved specifications, standards and construction requirements, and has been officially handed over to Muscat Municipality, an official at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism informed.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, the official confirmed that the entire project has been delivered to the municipality following completion. He explained that the garden was implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and executed in line with all stipulated technical and construction standards. Development was carried out in several phases between 2021 and 2025.

The official added that a number of operational aspects remain to be finalised by Muscat Municipality ahead of the garden’s opening to the public.

Located in Al Khoudh, the Oman Botanic Garden is a major conservation initiative and the largest of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as one of the largest botanic gardens in the world. The project is dedicated to showcasing Oman’s native flora while promoting biodiversity, sustainability and environmental awareness.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

