MUSCAT: Under the auspices of Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, LEO Developments officially unveiled its latest global project, 'Vistal', at Al Mouj Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman.

A major milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s real estate landscape, Vistal is the first branded residential project bearing the signature of Victoria Swarovski, blending European luxury with Omani authenticity. The architectural design is inspired by the movement of ocean waves.

The project has officially opened for freehold sales, granting permanent residency for foreign buyers.

Vistal is strategically located at Al Mouj Muscat, as it directly overlooks the sea. Viktor Serenkov, Chairman of LEO Developments, shared the story behind the Vistal project. He stated: “Oman is the place where history is made. Years ago, I never imagined I would find a country that inspires me the way Oman does. The moment I set foot in this land, I felt its uniqueness — its nature, its sea and the warmth of its people. I realised we were standing before a destination where a new architectural chapter could be written”.

LEO Development as a real estate developer has more than twenty years of experience in Europe — building communities, developing luxury destinations and creating architectural masterpieces.

"Today, we are proud to bring this global legacy to the Sultanate of Oman", he said adding, “This is just the start. We have other iconic projects — true works of art — that will soon be announced in the Sultanate of Oman. Developments that bring together East and West, transforming Muscat into a new hub of luxury and architectural innovation", he said.

On selecting Al Mouj Muscat as the project’s location, he commented, “Al Mouj is not just a waterfront — it's a lifestyle. A place of peace, harmony and modern urban living. We designed Vistal with fluid lines. As a new icon of luxury living, Vistal stands out as a project that harmonises fluid architecture, European elegance and Omani heritage".

The development features over 50 amenities, including a private beach, luxury swimming pools, spa & wellness centre, a VIP lounge, world-class hotel services and a wide range of premium units including luxury apartments, duplex chalets and exclusive finishes inspired by Victoria Swarovski — all with direct sea views with glass terraces offering panoramic views of the horizon, giving residents a truly unparalleled living experience.

