Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates were subdued on Friday ‍as weaker ‍oil prices and profit-taking offset recent gains, with sentiment also ​tempered by concerns over a global supply glut and geopolitical developments.

Oil prices - a catalyst ⁠for the Gulf's financial markets - inched lower with Brent crude down 0.25% ⁠at $61.17 a barrel at ‌1230 GMT. The International Energy Agency on Thursday trimmed its forecast for next year's global oil surplus for the ⁠first time since May, citing stronger demand prospects, while OPEC left its 2026 global oil demand growth outlook unchanged in its monthly report.

Dubai's benchmark index fell marginally after nine straight sessions of gains, with ⁠declines in communications, consumer staples ​and industrial stocks outweighing advances in financials, utilities and real estate.

The index still notched its ‍third consecutive weekly rise. Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, gained 1.6% and Mashreqbank rose 2.1%, ​while Gulf Navigation and Union Properties fell 9.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index slipped 0.2%, pressured by healthcare, real estate and telecom shares. Blue-chip developer Aldar Properties lost 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank declined 2.1%.

Dana Gas jumped 6% after the company reported a new gas discovery in Egypt's onshore Nile Delta, following the successful drilling of the North El-Basant-1 exploration well. "Markets edged slightly lower due to profit-taking after a strong ⁠rebound over the last two weeks," said ‌Ahmed Negm, head of market research for MENA at XS.com.

"Looking ahead, lower oil prices and a bearish outlook for 2026 remain risks ‌that could ⁠cap future gains," he added.

ABU DHABI down 0.2% to 9,989

DUBAI ended flat at 6,097

(Reporting ⁠by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)