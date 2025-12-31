Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index down 0.10% to 41,689.96 points.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.64% to 4,548.93 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched down by 0.01% to 4,630.07 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.13% at 13,144.01 points and by 0.11% at 17,394.29 points, respectively.

A total of 2.485 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.486 billion over 132,382 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.977 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 95.28% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 1.23% and 3.49%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 78.69% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 21.3%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 45.141million and EGP 13.285 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 58.427 million.