MUSCAT: Brazilian meat giant JBS, the world’s largest protein producer, has announced a $150 million investment in Oman — a deal that positions the Sultanate of Oman as a strategic production base for poultry, beef and lamb.

The investment comes through the acquisition of an 80% stake in a new joint venture food entity set up in Oman in partnership with Oman Food Capital (OFC), the food and agribusiness arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Oman Food Capital — the result of the merger and consolidation of Oman Food Investment Holding Company (Nitaj) and Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) — retains the remaining 20% equity in the venture.

The new JV consolidates two major food industry assets in Oman: a poultry facility in Ibri, which is expected to be completed and operational within about 12 months; and a beef and lamb processing plant in Thamrait, set to restart production in roughly six months.

Once both units reach full operational capacity, the combined platform is projected to achieve an annual processing capacity exceeding 300,000 tonnes, handling up to 600,000 chickens, 1,000 cattle and 5,000 lambs per day.

JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni was quoted as saying that the move is part of a broader strategy to diversify geographically and strengthen local supply chains in key markets with high consumption potential, notably the Middle East. The Oman project expands JBS’s footprint in the Gulf alongside existing operations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 1953, JBS operates production facilities and distribution networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company supplies fresh and processed protein products to retail, foodservice and industrial customers in more than 100 countries, and is also active in value-added foods, leather and by-products. For fiscal 2024, JBS reported $77.2 billion in total net revenue.

