The Egyptian-Indian Business Council held an expanded meeting marking a new phase in economic relations between Egypt and India, shifting the focus from traditional trade exchange towards joint manufacturing, technology localisation, and deeper industrial partnerships, particularly in the chemicals and plastics sectors.

The Monday meeting was chaired by Khaled Abou El Makarem, head of the Egyptian side of the Egyptian-Indian Business Council, and attended by Indian Ambassador to Cairo Suresh K. Reddy, Commercial Representative Rav Praveen, as well as senior industry leaders, exporters, and representatives of key industrial sectors.

Abou El Makarem said Egyptian non-oil exports to India recorded strong growth of 28% in 2025, reaching $706m, up from $552m in 2024. He noted that the increase reflects the growing competitiveness of Egyptian products and their ability to penetrate one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

He explained that export growth was driven primarily by industrial sectors, with chemicals and fertilisers leading after surging 176% to $224m. The printing and packaging sector recorded growth of 350%, while engineering and electronics exports rose by 112% to $9m. Plastics and rubber exports also increased by 6% to $65m.

Abou El Makarem added that Egypt’s imports from India amounted to $3.5bn in 2025, up 9% year-on-year, stressing that the council is working to narrow the trade gap through joint manufacturing initiatives and by attracting additional Indian investments. He noted that more than 60 Indian companies are currently operating in Egypt across various sectors.

For his part, Ambassador Suresh K. Reddy said achieving nearly $700m in exports to India represents a significant milestone, given that India’s economy is nearly ten times the size of Egypt’s. He highlighted India’s strong global trade position, with total foreign trade reaching $1.1tr and industrial exports amounting to $850bn.

Reddy revealed that Indian investments in Egypt have exceeded $5bn through nearly 70 factories, creating around 40,000 job opportunities. He also proposed organising a specialised Egyptian trade mission to India in March 2026, scheduled for March 27–28, focusing on plastics products and machinery following the end of Ramadan.

He cited India’s experience with Brazil, where increased trade missions helped boost bilateral trade to more than $16bn despite geographical distance, affirming India’s full support for the Egyptian trade mission, including logistical assistance, travel facilitation, and accommodation support to ensure tangible outcomes.

Indian Commercial Attaché Rav Praveen presented an overview of India’s plastics industry, noting that the country hosts more than 30,000 plastics manufacturing units, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, alongside major players such as Reliance. He added that India is the world’s third-largest consumer of plastics, supported by a population of 1.4 billion.

Praveen said India’s plastics exports currently range between $26bn and $27bn, with a target of reaching $40bn by the end of the decade. He highlighted significant opportunities in the Egyptian market, noting that Egypt imports polyethylene and polypropylene worth $1.7bn annually, while India’s share remains limited to around $20m.

He added that Egypt’s relatively low customs tariff of about 8%, compared to 18% in the United States, provides Indian products with a strong competitive advantage. Opportunities were identified in polyethylene and polypropylene for consumer goods, finished and semi-finished plastic products, specialised polymers and resins for construction, as well as household tools and wiring.

During the meeting, Amarnath Ananthanarayanan, Executive Director of TCI Sanmar, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Egypt, stating that its investments in the country have reached between $1.5bn and $1.6bn, making it one of the largest foreign investors.

He highlighted TCI Sanmar’s role in supporting Egypt’s water security by supplying chlorine used to purify nearly 50% of the country’s drinking water. He also noted that the company has contributed significantly to Egypt’s foreign currency inflows, with exports reaching around $2bn during crisis periods, and currently exports to between 35 and 55 countries worldwide.

Ananthanarayanan added that TCI Sanmar, India’s second-largest PVC producer, operates across chemicals, engineering, and shipping, with a fleet of 16 vessels. He also expressed the company’s readiness to support reconstruction efforts in Gaza, in cooperation with Egyptian firms, by supplying essential building materials such as PVC pipes.

In closing, both sides said Egyptian–Indian relations have entered a new phase centred on industrial integration and sustainable economic cooperation. Abou El Makarem stressed that the next stage will focus on concrete projects rather than divs alone, emphasising that quality and competitive pricing are key to accessing global markets.

He also revealed plans to contribute to reconstruction projects in Libya and Gaza through joint Egyptian–Indian manufacturing, noting that these markets represent major growth opportunities. The meeting concluded with a call for Egyptian exporters to strengthen their on-the-ground presence in international markets, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to translating this momentum into tangible industrial and investment partnerships.

