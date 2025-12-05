EMSTEEL, one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, had a key role in the development of the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District.

The museum, inaugurated by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stands as a major cultural landmark honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and celebrating the UAE’s unity, heritage and journey of progress.

Throughout the construction phase, EMSTEEL supplied the essential backbone of the museum’s structure, delivering approximately 24,000 tonnes of rebar, up to 25,000 direct block units, and around 100,000 tonnes of bulk cement over three years. These materials were fundamental to the successful completion of the museum, enabling the creation of a landmark that will inspire generations.

Eng Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “The opening of the Zayed National Museum on the 54th Eid Al Etihad is a defining moment for our nation. It reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the unity that shaped the UAE’s extraordinary journey of progress. As a national industrial champion, we are honoured that our steel and building materials contributed to a landmark of such cultural and historic significance. This project reflects our role in supporting the UAE’s long-term development and our commitment to fostering an industrial sector that continues to strengthen the nation’s future.”

EMSTEEL has long played a vital role in shaping the UAE’s cultural and architectural landscape, supplying steel and building materials for many of the nation’s most iconic landmarks. These include Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi within Saadiyat Cultural District, as well as nationally significant developments such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Together, these projects reflect the UAE’s heritage, ambition, and global cultural presence. Through its role in enabling them, EMSTEEL reinforces its position as a trusted partner in national development and remains committed to advancing sustainability through reliable local supply, promoting low-carbon manufacturing and strengthening the industrial capabilities that support the country’s long-term progress.

