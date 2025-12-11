Richmind, a premium developer specialising in ultra-niche real estate projects and a flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding, has officially broken ground on Oystra, a landmark residential project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), Oystra represents a defining moment in the emirate’s emergence as the UAE’s next world-class coastal investment destination and sets an unprecedented benchmark for luxury waterfront living, said the developer.

Located just steps from the UAE’s first integrated resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, the new development will offer 850 one to four-bedroom luxury seafront residences, each oriented to maximise views of the Arabian Gulf.

The development will feature curated wellness facilities, a world-class beach club and spa, and a signature dining destination elevated at the project’s peak, encircled by Ras Al Khaimah’s first and only 360° infinity pool, offering some of the most dramatic views on Al Marjan Island, it stated.

With Phase 1 fully sold out, the groundbreaking marks a significant milestone and signals the formal launch of Phase 2, now officially on sale.

The sellout of Phase 1, driven by strong global and regional demand, underscores growing investor confidence in high-growth beachfront markets like Ras Al Khaimah and affirms Oystra’s position as one of the most sought-after developments on Al Marjan Island. Construction remains firmly on track for the 2029 handover.

According to Richmind, Oystra brings together an exceptional, world-renowned team of partners to deliver a project conceived as a legacy development from day one.

Zaha Hadid Architects leads the visionary design, introducing a sculptural, fluid architectural form never before seen on Al Marjan Island, while Dewan Architects + Engineers translates this ambition into technical reality through innovations such as the 40-metre curved steel truss that preserves ZHA’s purity of form.

HBA delivers hospitality-grade interiors, and Cracknell creates a landscape that becomes an experiential extension of the architecture, deeply connected to the seafront environment.

Together, these partners ensure Oystra is executed not as a conventional development, but as a landmark that will define the future of waterfront living in the emirate.

"Al Marjan Island has always been envisioned as a premier waterfront destination, and the groundbreaking of Oystra marks an exciting milestone in the island’s continued growth," remarked Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO, Marjan.

"Richmind’s commitment to design excellence and world-class partnerships, reinforces the international appeal of Ras Al Khaimah and elevates the lifestyle offering for residents and investors alike," he stated.

Richmind Holding CEO Mohammad Rafiee said: "Oystra is more than a development, it is a milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a global coastal investment destination. The rapid sellout of Phase 1 reflects growing international interest in the emirate, as buyers increasingly seek premium, design-led beachfront properties with strong long-term value potential."

"This groundbreaking is not just the start of construction, it is an affirmation of our long-term commitment to supporting the emirate’s evolution and delivering a project that embodies rarity, architectural excellence, and enduring value for our clients and investors," he added.

As construction progresses toward the 2029 handover, Oystra continues to embody Richmind’s mission to deliver artful, design-driven residential experiences that elevate the UAE’s coastal landscape, create lasting financial value, and cultivate trusted, long-term partnerships with residents and investors.

Richmind Holding currently operates across the UK, Germany, China and UAE, and are poised for additional international growth in the year ahead.-TradeArabia News Service