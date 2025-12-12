Dubai-based Legend Holding Group has announced an AED500 million ($136 million) expansion of its automotive operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), developing a 1 million sq ft regional headquarters, motorcycle assembly line and export hub within an integrated automotive ecosystem.

The new complex will serve as Legend Motors’ primary base for vehicle storage, preparation, distribution and aftersales operations to over 100 markets, supporting Dubai’s goal to expand advanced manufacturing and attract high-value mobility projects.

Construction will be delivered in two phases, starting with space for 5,000 vehicles in April 2026 and expanding to a multi-storey facility able to handle over 20,000 vehicles by January 2028.

Nagaraj Ponnada, General Manager, Legend Motors said: "Establishing our new headquarters and logistics complex in Jafza is a strategic step in our global expansion. Dubai offers the infrastructure and business conditions needed to support competitive export operations."

"This hub will strengthen our distribution network, improve efficiency and support safe and sustainable solutions for the next phase of our growth," he stated.

Legend Holding Group said the hub will integrate solar power to cut energy use by 15% and advanced automated systems for vehicle management and logistics. It will also include a dedicated motorcycle assembly line producing up to 10,000 electric and non-electric units a year for GCC markets.

Once fully operational, the site will manage over 120,000 vehicles annually with inventory, it stated.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, the Chief Operating Officer for Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said: "Legend Holding Group’s investment strengthens Dubai’s development of a fully integrated automotive ecosystem. With Jafza’s growing mobility cluster and the Dubai Auto Market taking shape as one of the world’s largest automotive trade hubs, the emirate is building the infrastructure needed for global-scale manufacturing, distribution and export."

"Jafza provides manufacturers with access to Dubai’s trade infrastructure, enabling rapid growth in global markets," he stated.

The project is expected to add significant scale to Jafza’s automotive cluster which currently hosts over 940 companies and benefits from direct access to the port and multimodal logistics infrastructure.

The facility will also create skilled jobs across logistics, engineering and operations and strengthen the UAE’s industrial base by expanding local capabilities in vehicle handling, assembly and supply chain management, he added.

