Tygerberg Hospital has reached a major national milestone by performing South Africa’s first fully internal bone transport and limb-lengthening reconstruction.

The hospital is a flagship tertiary facility of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness (WCDHW).

Limb salvage technique

In partnership with Stellenbosch University, the hospital now stands among only a few centres worldwide capable of performing this advanced limb salvage technique within the public sector.

The provincial department said the patient, a 64-year-old former police officer, had lived with the long-term consequences of a severe gunshot injury sustained in 2018.

“Despite multiple surgeries elsewhere, he continued to struggle with chronic pain, an unhealed fracture, and a substantial difference in leg length that affected his quality of life.”

Professor Nando Ferreira said: “This operation demonstrates how far we have come in building world-class limb reconstruction capacity within the South African public sector.

"For patients who have lived for years with chronic pain and disability, advanced internal bone transport offers a genuine second chance at normal function.”

The surgeons had to reconstruct a 50mm bone defect and correct a 30mm limb-length discrepancy.

The fully internal device allows surgeons to complete both bone transport and subsequent limb lengthening without external frames, improving comfort, reducing complication risks, and shortening recovery.

The newly regenerated bone is expected to form over roughly 100 days, followed by several months of consolidation

According to the International Centre for Limb Lengthening, bone transport is a procedure to grow new bone in a region where there is a missing section of bone due to infection, trauma or disease.

Ferreira said his unit was selected as one of only a few centres worldwide to use this procedure during its limited market release.

“This level of innovation reflects the strength of our surgical team, our academic partnership, and our commitment to delivering patient-centred care at an international standard,” he continued.

Complex bone loss

Expanding on the clinical benefits, Dr Edward Fuzy explained how this method allows them to tackle complex bone loss in a single operation while avoiding many of the complications of traditional approaches.

Tygerberg Hospital CEO, Dr Matodzi Mukosi, welcomed the milestone as evidence of the institution’s excellence.

“This breakthrough highlights the incredible talent and innovation within our hospital. It shows what is possible when clinical excellence and strong partnerships work together for our patients.”

The department said the milestone reflected the Western Cape’s broader effort to build a health system that supports people throughout their life journey.

The advanced trauma and limb reconstruction services play a vital role in helping residents live well by restoring mobility, dignity, and independence.

“The skills developed through this procedure could strengthen orthopaedic care for children who start life with congenital limb differences or experience early trauma, helping them start well.”

This means older adults, who are increasingly vulnerable to injury and complex fractures, could benefit from safer surgical innovation that helps them age well with greater confidence and mobility.

“Achievements like this are only possible because the provincial health system continues to run well through strong governance, academic partnerships, and the commitment of clinicians who serve the 85% of residents who rely on public healthcare.”

The department said that for many patients in the Western Cape, particularly those from vulnerable communities who carry the long-term burden of trauma-related injuries, this breakthrough offers a realistic pathway back to work, independence, and improved quality of life.

