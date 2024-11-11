UAE - Al Ghandi Auto, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region, has joined hands with Cadillac Arabia to break ground on its new 82,495 sq ft facility in Abu Dhabi.

Set for completion in early 2026, the Experience Center located on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street at the junction of Dhafeer Street, will feature open sales area, VIP lounge and service reception.

The service center will comprise of fourteen work bays with capacity of 50 plus vehicles per day, which has been designed to meet the specialist needs of Cadillac’s electric and ICE vehicles, including high-capacity vehicle lifts, specialist tools and diagnostic equipment.

The key facility, which is set to elevate Cadillac’s presence in the market, is being set up at an investment of AED47 million.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by senior company officals including John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac, Jack Uppal, the President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa and Middle East and Buti Saeed Mohamed Alghandi, Managing Director of Al Ghandi Auto.

"We’ve always believed that owning, driving and being a passenger of a Cadillac is an experience in itself and innovation, design, craftmanship and luxury are in Cadillac’s DNA," remarked Uppal.

"Our new Experience Center depicts this and is set to redefine the luxury automotive experience in Abu Dhabi. This marks a huge milestone in our near century presence in the region, once again innovating, raising the bar and elevating the customer journey, starting from the showroom," he stated.

According to him, the main showroom will feature spacious high ceilings and will be equipped to showcase eleven cars, with the comfort-controlled basement providing an extended area for customers to experience a wider selection of Cadillac models.

"For those looking to take their shopping experience to the next level, interactive displays will also be installed, allowing customers to explore vehicle features, customisation options, and advanced technologies at their own pace," he added.

Further expanding on Cadillac’s commitment for an electric future, the facility will be amply equipped to provide concurrent charging for up to 12 electric vehicles, including four high-speed chargers to ensure that visitors and customers can always have their electric vehicles topped up to the desired level of charge.

"We’re thrilled to be announcing the start of construction for our new experience center," said Mohamed Alghandi.

"As Cadillac’s exclusive dealer partner in the UAE, we understand and value the responsibility of being the brands’ touchpoint with esteemed customers. We have carefully crafted the building to ensure an unparalleled cutting-edge experience, that also aligns to our wider commitments to the UAE," he stated.

According to him, the design meets the 1 Pearl Building Rating System, which aims to promote the development of sustainable buildings.

"It was also important for us to meet the needs of People of Determination, ensuring accessibility, safety and comfort with features including ramps and braille indicators. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed customers in 2026," he added.

