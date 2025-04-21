Oman Air and Visit Oman have launched a joint Stopover programme, offering travellers an opportunity to explore Oman's diverse attractions.

The first phase of the programme, announced at the World Travel Market in London 2024, is now live on omanair.com.

Guests can book their global travel journey through Muscat International Airport and pause to discover Oman with a wide choice of customisable packages, accommodation at 3-, 4-, and 5-star hotels, as well as transport, tours, and experiences.

The programme also provides dedicated customer service support.

