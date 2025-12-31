SalamAir has launched a new direct route between Muscat and Medan, Indonesia.

The new service will commence on July 3, 2026, with two weekly flights.

The route enhances travel opportunities between Oman and Indonesia while offering seamless connectivity via Muscat to SalamAir’s wider network across the Middle East.

This expansion aligns with Oman Vision 2040, supporting national objectives to strengthen international connectivity, diversify economic partnerships, and position the Sultanate as a key aviation and logistics hub linking Asia, the Gulf, and beyond.

Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, is a dynamic and culturally rich destination renowned for its diverse heritage, colonial-era architecture, and vibrant culinary scene. As the main gateway to Lake Toba, one of Indonesia’s most iconic natural attractions, and the Bukit Lawang rainforest, Medan offers travelers a compelling blend of urban energy and natural beauty.

The city’s multicultural character, shaped by Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences, makes it an increasingly attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: “Launching Medan reflects our strategic approach to network expansion, aimed at connecting high-growth yet underserved markets with strong demand potential. Indonesia represents a key market for tourism, trade, and workforce mobility, and this route allows us to stimulate new traffic flows through competitive fares while leveraging Muscat as an efficient hub. By opening direct access to North Sumatra, the Muscat–Medan service strengthens SalamAir’s role in unlocking new economic corridors between Southeast Asia and the Gulf.”

Mohamad Irzan Djohan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Sultanate of Oman, welcomed the new route, noting that the Muscat–Medan service represents a strategic step to strengthen trade, tourism, investment, and people-to-people connectivity between Indonesia and Oman, while also enhancing air links between the Gulf region and the island of Sumatra.

Flights between Muscat and Medan will operate twice weekly, with schedules designed to support smooth onward connections through Muscat.

The new service is supported by a connectivity network via Muscat, enabling convenient one-stop access between Medan and key destinations across the Gulf, Middle East, and beyond.

Through this service, passengers can travel onwards to cities including Jeddah, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, Sharjah, Baghdad, Beirut, Tehran, Nairobi, and Salalah, reinforcing Muscat’s role as an efficient regional hub.

