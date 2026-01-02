MUSCAT: All Roads will lead to the Muscat Nights venues as the month-long extravaganza of culture, heritage, infotainment, cuisines from across the world, and fun and frolic was off to a colourful start on Thursday. Specially arranged pavilions and kiosks at the major venues, Al Qurum Natural Park, Al Amerat Public Park, the Oman Automobile Association, the Royal Opera House Muscat, Al Seeb Beach (Sur Al Hadid), Qurayat and Wadi Al Khoudh have began to welcome visitors from 4 pm on Thursday.

All the venues of the Nights are literally translated into a global village as they are the melting pots of people, activities, rides, culture, tradition, and above all, of the gastronomic delights that flew in from different continents.

Additionally, a number of participating shopping malls, which joined hands with the Muscat Municipality, are offering special promotions and amusement activities through the month, according to Muscat Municipality, the organisers of Muscat Nights.

“Muscat Nights venues are the meeting spots for the whole family, citizens, expatriates, women, and children, tourists and other visitors who will have their own reason to be engaged as the venues will come alive,” said one of the organising team members.

The Muscat Nights received more than a million visitors in the last edition and the organisers are expecting to receive more than 2 million visitors to the venues as there has been extensive feedback over the past few months from across the world, he said.

“We are hopeful of receiving more than 2 million visitors to the major venues of the Muscat Nights from January 1 as the inquiries and bookings from abroad have risen substantially, resulting in a surge in the inbound tourism to the Sultanate of Oman,” a member of the organising body told the Observer.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

