KUWAIT CITY: The Director General of the Residency Affairs Department, Brigadier General Mazyad Al-Mutairi, says the department issues between 17,000 and 20,000 visit visas weekly, including family, business, and tourist visas, in addition to around 25,000 residency permits, with numbers varying according to the season. He emphasized that work is being carried out at an accelerated pace, guided by a clear vision to regulate residency matters and streamline visit visa procedures without compromising legal regulations. Brigadier General Al-Mutairi said this during his appearance on the “Kuwait Nights” show on Kuwait TV, where he discussed the important features of the new residency law. The law, which was issued along with its executive regulations by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, came into effect on November 23.

He affirmed that the law marks a new phase in line with the country’s legislative advancements and digital transformation. Brigadier General Al-Mutairi revealed that the residency law was originally issued in 1959 and it was subsequently amended in 1965 and 1987, along with additional ministerial decrees and further updates in 2019. He stated that the General Department of Residency Affairs recognized the need to reorganize and update the law to keep pace with legislative and technological developments and to support Kuwait’s goal of becoming a leading financial and economic hub. Brigadier General Al-Mutairi highlighted that entry visas have become clearer and more organized, now categorized into nine types of residency visas and twelve types of visit visas. He highlighted the introduction of new residency visas, including those for foreign investors, temporary government contracts of less than one year, and a work visa specifically for the oil sector.

Brigadier General Al-Mutairi said visit visas have been expanded to cover social, cultural, and sports activities, while family and business visit visas continue under the existing regulations. He affirmed that the fees for all types of work and visit visas have been set at KD 10 per month. Brigadier General Al-Mutairi highlighted that the law introduced new residency extensions, including tenyear residency for children of Kuwaiti women and property owners, and up to fifteen-year residency for foreign investors to support the investment climate and attract capital. He explained that a foreign investor is any natural or legal person holding capital approved by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA). Their case is reviewed by the KIA and submitted to the Council of Ministers.

Once officially approved, they are granted a foreign investor residency permit in accordance with the applicable regulations. This category benefits from several privileges, including the ability to reside outside Kuwait indefinitely without losing residency, the right to sponsor their parents, spouse, and children, and exemption from the six-month residency lapse rule. Brigadier General Al-Mutairi highlighted the main differences between the old and new residency laws, noting changes to the permitted absence periods outside Kuwait.

Residency permits now expire after six months of absence, except for foreign investors, property owners, and children of Kuwaiti women. The permitted absence for domestic workers has been reduced to four months, and sponsors can now request leave of one month or longer through the Sahel application.

Also, residency permit validity is no longer tied to passport validity, as was previously required. A valid passport is now sufficient to submit a residency application. He affirmed that digital transformation is a central feature of the new law, adding that about 85 percent of residency services are now available online 24/7 through apps such as Sahel and Kuwait Visa, with visit visas being issued in less than five minutes.

