The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has launched requirements and regulations for beach operators that redefine beaches as regulated operational environments rather than mere public spaces, establishing a unified national framework to develop the coastal tourism sector by managing risks, enhancing quality, and prioritising the protection of life.

Covering over 1,800 kilometers along the Red Sea coast, this framework is essential for synchronising operations and ensuring reliability, reported SPA.

It promotes a culture of “proactive compliance” by limiting activities to licensed entities and implementing a two-year license term, with renewals required 30 days before expiry to support sustainable planning.

Safety is a key focus of this regulation, linking licensing to preventive requirements, including environmental permits, insurance documents, marine spatial planning, and safety plans.

The framework mandates licensed lifeguards, comprehensive equipment, and an incident reporting system to support continuous improvement.

Economically, the unified requirements provide investment certainty by reducing operational risks, making tourism products more viable.

This initiative aligns with SRSA’s goal of contributing SAR85 billion to GDP by 2030, creating thousands of jobs and attracting millions of tourists.

To ensure a smooth transition, the requirements will take effect one month after the announcement, granting existing operators a one-year corrective grace period.

This approach reinforces the authority’s role as a partner in developing the coastal tourism ecosystem.

The new regulations mark a significant governance shift, transforming beaches into institutional tourism products while emphasising life protection.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).