Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has set new records during the year 2025 with welcoming more than 122 million domestic and international tourists. Total tourism spending last year reached approximately SR300 billion, a 6 percent increase compared to 2024, according to the preliminary estimates issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

The number of tourists represents five percent increase during 2025 compared to the previous year. This reflects continued growth in demand for Saudi destinations and brings the sector closer to achieving the Vision 2030 target of 150 million tourists annually.

The ministry revealed that this growth indicates the accelerating pace of growth and the increasing contribution of the vital tourism sector to the national economy. This performance is driven by a package of legislative and regulatory reforms, expanded tourism investments, and a diversification of products and destinations, including leisure, cultural, nature, and business tourism, as well as hosting major events throughout the year.

In recent years, the sector has witnessed remarkable development in infrastructure and services, with the launch of programs to support investors, streamline licensing procedures, enhance the tourist experience, and improve the quality of services provided. This has contributed to increased length of stay and average spending.

Furthermore, initiatives to develop human capital and localize tourism jobs have strengthened the sector's readiness, alongside domestic and international promotional campaigns that have boosted demand for Saudi destinations and attracted new segments of tourists.

As part of its Vision 2030 objectives, Saudi Arabia aims to maximize tourism sector's contribution to GDP to 10 percent, diversify income sources, and enhance the competitiveness of its destinations. This will be achieved while continuing to develop regulations, stimulate partnerships with the private sector, and ensure sustainable growth, thereby solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global tourist destination.

