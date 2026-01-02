RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s total service exports recorded an increase of 26.5 percent reaching SR58.2 billion during the third quarter of 2025, compared to SR46 billion during the same period in 2024.

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), service imports posted an increase of 5.3 percent, reaching SR120.8 billion during the third quarter of 2025 compared to SR114.7 billion during the third quarter of 2024.

The majority of service exports came from travel services, valued at SR33.8 billion. Personal travel services accounted for approximately 88.6 percent of total exports, followed by air transport services at SR 9.7 billion, or 39.6 percent of total transport exports. Maritime and land transport services followed with lower percentages.

The authority also noted that exports of communications, computing, and information services reached SR 2.4 billion, with communications services comprising 51.4 percent of this total. Exports of other business services amounted to SR2.3 billion, government services to SR2.1 billion, and construction services to SR1.9 billion.

Transportation services recorded the highest import value at SR32.3 billion, with maritime transport services accounting for 47.5 percent of this total, followed by land and sea transport imports at lower percentages.

The authority indicated that travel services imports reached SR30.8 billion, with personal travel services constituting approximately 91.4 percent of service imports. Construction services imports amounted to SR18.5 billion, other business services to SR14.5 billion, government services to SR6.1 billion, and insurance and pension services to SR5.1 billion.

