Buttermilk, a global creator agency, has launched its first office in Riyadh to expand its Middle East presence and support Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing creator economy.

The new hub will be led by Marketing & PR Strategist Bashayer Al Janad, who will drive the agency’s growth in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

The Riyadh launch builds on years of regional work, shifting Buttermilk from project-based collaborations to a permanent presence.

Al Janad said: “Buttermilk brings the creativity, expertise, and a network of over 270,000 creators - equipping Saudi brands to step confidently onto the world stage.”

From his side, Motez Touqmatchi, Co-Founder of Buttermilk, commented: “Our ambition is to merge global creative standards with Saudi cultural resonance, creating work that feels both world-class and locally authentic.”

Through its new Riyadh office, Buttermilk is committed to forging strategic partnerships across the Kingdom and delivering the kind of creator-led storytelling that connects Saudi brands with audiences around the world.

