Global law firm Reed Smith has received its licence from the Saudi Ministry of Justice to operate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and has now opened its office in Riyadh.

The new office builds on Reed Smith’s long-standing presence in the Middle East, having opened its Abu Dhabi office in 1978. The firm now has three offices in the region, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, and 34 offices globally.

The firm’s Riyadh office includes three new arrivals from local law firm Mahassni & Co. These are Emad Alshaikhi, Partner; Foram Majmudar, Senior Associate and Sami Saafa, Government Relations Officer.

Reed Smith’s EME managing partner, Gregor Pryor, will be seconded from London to Riyadh to support the firm’s clients and team, grow the office, and help ensure the seamless integration of the KSA office within the firm’s wider global platform.

On the key appointments, Reed Smith said Alshaikhi had previously served as co-managing partner of Mahassni & Co. He also led its dispute resolution practice and brings more than 15 years of experience advising clients on high-value commercial disputes, major government projects, and landmark transactions in the kingdom.

Majmudar is US-qualified and advises on joint ventures, securities, M&A, restructurings, incorporations, and liquidations for regional and multinational companies operating in KSA.

She has advised on some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh Metro, Green Riyadh, NEOM, PIF-backed projects, and port concessions, it stated.

Saafa will play a key role in supporting the firm’s regulatory and client initiatives, it added.

Casey Ryan, global managing partner of Reed Smith, said: "For more than 45 years, we have proudly partnered with clients across the Middle East, and we are committed to further strengthening our presence in this dynamic and rapidly evolving region."

"The relocation of one of our senior management team members to work in the Kingdom and build our capability underscores our commitment to be a leading force in this fast-growing legal market," she stated.

"In direct response to growing client demand, we have opened three new offices this year - a clear testament to our long-term growth strategy. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to support our clients on their most complex, high-value matters, and aligns with our long-term strategy of being where our clients need us most," she added.

Gregor Pryor, Reed Smith’s EME managing partner, said: "Our new Saudi Arabia office is the natural next step in the evolution of our client offering in the region."

"The kingdom’s ambitious economic diversification programme, as part of Vision 2030, continues to generate significant business opportunities across a wide range of sectors that align with Reed Smith’s long-standing industry focus on finance, energy, entertainment and media, life sciences, and transportation," he added.

On his key appointment, Alshaikhi said: "I’m delighted to join Reed Smith as we establish our new office in Saudi Arabia. With the Kingdom undergoing rapid economic transformation, this step will facilitate the transfer of know-how and the introduction of advanced resources, enabling us to keep pace with the fast-growing market and to better support clients across a wide range of business needs and high-profile projects, while also contributing to the Saudi market’s growth."

"The opening of the firm’s new office in KSA continues its recent growth trajectory, following the opening of an office in Atlanta in January and another in Denver in February. More than 125 new lawyers have joined Reed Smith in 2025.

Reed Smith’s Middle East headcount is now over 25 lawyers, including seven partners. The Riyadh team is based in offices in the Laysen Valley complex on King Khalid Road.

