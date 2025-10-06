Würth Professional Solutions, a leading provider of wide range of advanced solutions across key sectors, including construction, automotive, and manufacturing, has officially launched its operations in the UAE.

It is part of the globally-renowned Würth Group, a leader in the development, production and sale of fastening and assembly materials.

Headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany, the group operates worldwide and currently consists of more than 400 companies with more than 2,800 branches and shops in 80 countries.

The strategic brand debut of Würth Professional Solutions took place at an exclusive C-suite event in Dubai, where the company unveiled its vision to be a long-term partner for a resilient industrial future across the GCC.

The event, which gathered top industry leaders and executives, underscored the family-owned Würth Group’s investment and its decades of mastery in delivering supply chain and high-quality German product solutions.

This landmark entry reinforces the German group's 25-year presence in the region and signifies a substantial, long-term commitment to the dynamic UAE market.

With an annual revenue of more than $22 billion and over 80 years of global experience, the company’s growing footprint in the Middle East is a testament to its broader commitment to supporting the region’s ambitious growth.

By focusing on digitalization, smart systems, and localised service, Würth Professional Solutions is dedicated to shaping a resilient, technology-driven industrial landscape.

Pioneering solutions for a resilient future

Built on over 80 years of excellence, Würth Professional Solutions is leveraging its history to build a future of transformational resilience. The launch showcased a comprehensive, singlesource platform akin to an “Industrial Amazon” designed to streamline operations in the construction, manufacturing, and operations sectors.

On the landmark debut, Benjamin Würth, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Würth Group, said: "Choosing the Middle East as a pivotal growth region aligns perfectly with our core values of pioneering a future built on trust, technology, and sustainability. For the first time, we are leveraging the immense strength of our group’s portfolio of over 5 million articles to offer our most sophisticated customers a single-source platform."

Mag. Angela Pernsteiner, the General Manager & Visionary Founder of Würth Professional Solutions, while highlighting the company's focus on legacy, courage, and progressive growth, said: "The inauguration of the Würth Professional Solutions Proof-of-Concept Center marks the culmination of 80 years of mastery and transformational resilience. As a global family business, we stand for stability, reliability, and progressive growth."

"The Würth Group shares many parallels with the UAE, where a single visionary leader created an outstanding impact from scratch through the exceptional courage to view struggles and challenges as infinite opportunities," she stated.

"It is the duty of the next generations both for the country and for the Würth Group - to build on this legacy of mastery and launch innovative solutions that generate transformational resilience for businesses and nations," she added.

Innovative industrial solutions

The new brand’s portfolio offers a range of high-tech and smart solutions:

•Smart Hubs with RFID Gates: These gates revolutionise inventory control and security by automating the tracking of materials and assets entering or exiting a site. This provides real-time data on stock levels, prevents material loss, and ensures total transparency and control for large-scale projects.

•Smart Vending Machines: Providing 24/7 access to essential tools, fasteners and materials right at the job site, these intelligent machines use advanced inventory software to automate reordering, track usage, and dramatically boost productivity by eliminating downtime.

•Innovative PV Facade Solutions: Designed for modern architecture, these solutions combine aesthetic excellence with superior performance. They provide advanced thermal insulation, energy efficiency, and structural integrity, helping to create sustainable, high-performance buildings.

•Smart Watches: A rugged wearable designed for rigorous operational sites; it prioritizes worker safety and well-being. It provides real-time monitoring of health metrics, tracks location on-site for comprehensive workforce oversight, and enables proactive site management.

•Vertical farming with Würth LED: New and highly innovative plant-optimized lighting solutions with horticulture lights will promote the development of indoor vertical farming in the UAE and will ensure sustainable, high-yield food production with minimized environmental impact.

Strategic partnership for enhanced mobility

A key highlight at the launch event was the Würth Rapid Response - a vehicle designed to revolutionise on-site operations by providing fully functional mobile workshops and business units.

This solution is a testament to the brand's long-standing global partnership with Mercedes-Benz in Germany, a strategic collaboration that now extends to the UAE in partnership with Gargash Enterprises.

Torsten Bauerheim, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles at Gargash Enterprises, said: "The joint Würth Rapid Response concept combines our market-leading mobility with Würth's intelligent supply chain model to deliver a new standard of innovation and operational excellence for our customers. This monumental step aligns with our shared vision to enhance efficiency across the GCC."

Following this exclusive VIP launch, Würth Professional Solutions has signed up as a Gold Partner at the Big 5 Global exhibition next month in Dubai where it will be showcasing its innovative solutions, offering attendees a firsthand opportunity to experience how they can dramatically improve productivity and organizational resilience.

