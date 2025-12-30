Bahrain’s sustained economic growth over the past two decades stands as a key national achievement within the kingdom’s broader development journey, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, reported BNA, citing a top government official.

The official figures show the economy has expanded more than fivefold since 2000, with GDP rising from about $9 billion to over $47 billion by the end of 2024, reflecting steady progress across productive and service sectors, stated Maryam Al Ansari, Undersecretary for National Economy at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

Al Ansari also noted a marked improvement in citizens’ incomes, with average monthly wages for Bahrainis in both the public and private sectors nearly doubling between 2005 and 2024.

She said this underscores the impact of policies focused on empowering Bahrainis, enhancing their competitiveness, and prioritising them in employment and entrepreneurship.

The ongoing co-operation between the public and private sectors will continue to strengthen the national economy on sustainable foundations, stimulate economic activity, and translate growth into higher wages and wider development opportunities, she added.

