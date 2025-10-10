Homewide, a subsidiary of the Mohammed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group and the second oldest business conglomerate in UAE incepted in 1946, has officially inaugurated its first service centre in Abu Dhabi.

The expansion comes at a time of strong sectoral growth. According to Mordor Intelligence (2025), the UAE’s home appliances market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, driven by rising consumer demand for premium and energy-efficient products.

Located in Mussafah area, the 1,200 sq. ft. facility is now fully operational, featuring a state-of-the-art workshop, modern reception areas, spare parts storage, and dedicated service bays.

With this opening, customers in Abu Dhabi will benefit from faster turnaround times and localized after-sales support, said senior officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This expansion aligns with MHAO Group’s broader vision to build a decentralised network of service centres across the UAE, while laying the groundwork for regional growth into GCC markets.

By combining localised delivery with international standards, Homewide reinforces its position as a trusted partner for households and entities across the UAE, he added.

Meanwhile, Frost & Sullivan (2024) estimates the after-sales and repair segment for home appliances in the country at more than AED1.2 billion annually, underscoring the growing need for quality servicing, warranty support, and localised customer care; areas where Homewide continues to invest and expand.

Jaishankar K. Nair, Head of Services at MHAO Group, said: "The opening of our Abu Dhabi centre is a major milestone in our journey to bring world-class after-sales service closer to our customers. We are proud to deliver a seamless experience built on speed, quality, and reliability. This reflects our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainable growth."

"The centre is authorised to service globally renowned brands including Bosch, Beko, Black & Decker, and Laurastar, ensuring customers have access to genuine spare parts, trusted repairs, and warranty services. It also contributes to the local economy by creating new job opportunities and supporting Emiratization by prioritising UAE national talent," he added.

