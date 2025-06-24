Riyadh - Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P Perfect Presentation) has inked a SAR 87.15 million contract with the Ministry of Commerce.

The agreement covers the establishment, operation, and development of the ministry’s customer care center, according to a bourse filing.

The company will meet the centre’s requirements by allocating an operational team to handle incoming and outgoing calls, as well as social media channels. This also includes developing a project team to ensure meeting the key performance indicators (KPIs) and the center’s strategic goals.

2P Perfect Presentation was awarded the project on 9 April 2025, while the two entities signed the agreement on 22 June.

The 36-month contract is expected to positively impact the company’s financial performance during the years from 2025 to 2028.

In May 2025, 2P Perfect Presentation renewed its SAR 265 million facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

