Saudi Arabia's Banque Saudi Fransi reported 16% year-on-year rise in Q1 2025 net profit at 1.34 billion riyals ($357million) on higher commission income.

The earnings narrowly beat analysts’ mean estimate of SAR1.14 billion, according to LSEG data.

Earnings per share for Q1 came in at SAR0.50 versus SAR0.44 in the prior-year period.

The gross special commission income increased by 9.8% mainly due to higher return from financing and investments while net special commission income also increased by over 10%.

Tier 1 sukuk amounting to SAR 8 billion has been included as part of total shareholders equity as of 31 March 2025 compared to SAR 5 billion as of the prior-year period, the bank said.

