Abu Dhabi’s state-owned ADQ has formed a joint venture with International Holding Company (IHC) and Modon Holding to set up an infrastructure platform for large-scale, high-impact developments

Called Gridora, the new entity operating under Modon Holding will coordinate with specialist partners and capital providers to fast-track the delivery of major projects across the UAE and globally.

