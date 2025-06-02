Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), rated A1 by Moody’s / A by Fitch, has mandated banks to arrange a USD-denominated Reg S 5-year benchmark size sukuk offering.

The senior unsecured sukuk offering will be issued by QIB Sukuk Ltd. under the $5 billion trust certificate issuance programme subject to market conditions.

Investor calls will begin on Monday.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mashreq, QNB Capital, QInvest, SMBC, Standard Chartered Bank and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are mandated as joint lead managers

QIB, the largest Islamic bank in Qatar, had issued a 5-year $750 million sukuk at 4.485%.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

