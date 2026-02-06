Riyadh – Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed & Partners Company has obtained Sharia-aligned credit facilities from Emirates NBD on 5 February 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rasheed secured funding worth SAR 20 million from the UAE-listed lender to boost and fund its working capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The financing duration stands at eight months, while the funding is guaranteed with a promissory note worth the SAR 20 million amount of the total financing.

Recently, the Saudi-based Emirates NBD provided Halwani Bros Company with Sharia-compliant banking facilities worth SAR 100 million.

In late December 2025, Al Rasheed announced an agreement with National Petroleum Technology Company (NESR) worth a total amount of more than SAR 1.10 billion.

