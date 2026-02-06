Nasdaq Dubai has witnessed the listing of a $500 million Sukuk issued by the MENA-focused Arab Energy Fund, a leading multilateral impact financial institution.

The sukuk marked the fund’s third issuance on Nasdaq Dubai under the Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, comprising Trust Certificates with a profit rate of 4.721%.

Moreover, the senior unsecured Sukuk was issued at par and matures in 2036, according to a bourse filing.

This issuance marks the Arab Energy Fund’s first-ever 10-year Sukuk transaction, establishing a new longer-tenor pricing curve.

The Sukuk attracted strong investor demand, with an order book exceeding $1.60 billion and reflecting broad participation from regional and international investors.

The Arab Energy Fund’s Chief Financial Officer, Vicky Bhatia, said: “This Sukuk issuance reflects strong investor confidence in The Arab Energy Fund’s credit strength and long-term mandate.”

Bhatia noted: “Our return to Nasdaq Dubai underscores its role as a leading platform for Islamic finance and international capital markets."

The Arab Energy Fund recently received regulatory approval to issue onshore Renminbi-denominated Panda Bonds in China, becoming the first multilateral financial institution in the MENA region to secure such approval, further strengthening its diversified funding strategy.

Meanwhile, Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “The listing contributes to the depth and diversity of our Sukuk market and highlights the role of Nasdaq Dubai in Islamic finance.”

Ali added: “We continue to support issuers in accessing capital and engaging a broad base of regional and international investors.”

As of 5 February 2026, the total outstanding value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai exceeds $104.90 billion, reinforcing the exchange’s position as one of the world’s leading venues for Islamic finance and international Sukuk listings while being supported by a diversified issuer base and sustained issuance activity across sovereign, supranational and corporate segments.

