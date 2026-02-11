Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a modest uptick in global bullion prices, according to data from local gold trading platform Dahab Masr.

By 2:45 pm, the 24-karat gold was quoted at EGP 7,708.94 for buying and EGP 7,633.52 for selling.

The price of 21-karat gold, the most widely traded in the local market, rose to EGP 6,746 for purchase and EGP 6,680 for sale, compared with EGP 6,726 and EGP 6,660 a day earlier.

Globally, spot gold climbed to $5,023.3 per ounce for buying and $5,022.7 for selling on Tuesday.