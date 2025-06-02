India's Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM) has commenced operations in Dubai International Financial Centre to expand its business across the Middle East.

"The DIFC office allows us to enhance our service offerings to international clients while creating new avenues for wealth creation and preservation," Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & Co-CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management Private Ltd., said in a statement.

Spark Capital PWM Private Ltd., regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority, will offer comprehensive wealth solutions to its clients in the Middle East, the statement said.

Spark Capital PWM's combined assets under management and administration have grown nearly tenfold, from $360.24 million in April 2023 to $3.56 billion in May 2025.

It has also scaled its team from 60 to more than 400 professionals, including over 130 relationship managers, and established a pan-India presence across 12 cities.

