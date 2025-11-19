DUBAI - Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has hosted the DIFC Family Wealth Centre Summit, unveiling several initiatives and partnerships set to reinforce Dubai’s position as the MEASA region’s premier destination for family wealth, next-generation leadership and succession planning.

Taking place at a time when family legacy and innovation are converging to define the future of global wealth, the summit brought together regional and international family business leaders, next-generation entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore how families can preserve and grow their wealth for generations to come.

Amongst the family business representatives sharing their expertise were; Sima Ganwani, Founder and Chairperson – Apparel Group; Muhammad Bin Ghatti, Chairman – Binghatti Holdings; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson – Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; Amira Sajwani, Managing Director – DAMAC Properties and Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director – Landmark Group.

During the summit, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre announced a comprehensive suite of initiatives reinforcing its mission to help families thrive in an evolving economic landscape. Among them was the NextGen Leadership Programme, developed in collaboration with partners including PwC, Al Tamimi & Company and Hawkamah.

Set to launch in early 2026, the programme is designed to empower the next generation of family business leaders through immersive training, mentorship, and global best-practice modules focused on governance, innovation, and intergenerational transition.

The centre also unveiled a digital platform - an integrated web and mobile ecosystem that will provide seamless access to their services, educational programmes, publications and events.

Complementing this is the planned introduction of Concierge Services, a bespoke offering designed to enhance the DIFC value proposition for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals through personalised operational, lifestyle, and business support within the DIFC ecosystem.

The centre also announced Memoranda of Understanding with a number of partners. Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed an agreement that will enable families and HNWIs to utilise DIFC legal structures for real estate ownership. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) agreement is expected to facilitate golden visa applications for DIFC Family Wealth Centre members.

In separate agreements, Mashreq Bank, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD are set to deepen cooperation with the centre on education, governance, and tailored financial solutions for family enterprises. The centre also introduced its Expert Advisory Council (EAC), a select group of regional and international experts who will guide its strategy and reinforce its role as a global platform for family wealth management and thought leadership.

Today, more than 1,250 family-related entities, including many global private-client institutions, call DIFC home. Collectively, the top 120 families based in DIFC manage over US$1.2 trillion in assets globally, contributing significantly to the UAE’s economy, where family businesses drive around 60 percent of GDP and employ 80 percent of the national workforce.

“Families have always been at the heart of Dubai’s progress, shaping the emirate’s prosperity and global reputation across generations. Today, as our region approaches a historic trillion-dollar generational wealth transfer, DIFC remains committed to providing the governance, advisory access, and world-class structures that enable families to preserve and grow their legacies. The DIFC Family Wealth Centre represents a continuation of this mission. Today, it is a dedicated ecosystem designed to support families as they navigate an increasingly complex global environment," said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.

Established in 2023, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre is the world’s first centre of its kind, offering an integrated platform for family businesses and UHNWIs to navigate succession planning, governance, and institutional growth. It continues to attract new families to DIFC, reflected in a 54 percent increase in family foundations established in the past year.