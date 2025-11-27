LONDON - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will expand its office in Birmingham in Britain and hire 500 staff there to double its workforce in the city, marking a significant investment just a day after the country's budget.

"We are increasing our financing activities to critical parts of the economy where we see substantial opportunities to deploy capital, including in AI and digital infrastructure, with several billion pounds ready to be committed," a spokesperson said.

