KKR & Co. is opening an office in Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, ADGM, as the alternative asset manager and private equity firm boosts its presence in the UAE and the Middle East.

KKR, which has $720 billion in assets under management, has hubs in Dubai’s DIFC and Riyadh in the Middle East. General David Petraeus serves as chairman of KKR Middle East. The Abu Dhabi office is led by Julian Barratt-Due, a managing director who heads the regional investment segment.

Since 2019, the global investor has expanded its presence in the country. In October, the firm acquired a minority stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC.

The New York-based firm also took a stake in Dubai-based data center platform, Gulf Data Hub, and committed over $5 billion of total investment to build out data center infrastructure.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com