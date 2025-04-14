The US-based private equity firm KKR has appointed General David Petraeus, as chairman of its Middle East operations as it looks to ramp up business in the oil-rich region.

KKR, which has been operating in the region since 2009 and has offices in Dubai and Riyadh, is also setting up a dedicated investment team in the region led by Julian Barratt-Due, a managing director at the firm.

Petraeus, former US Army general who was also once the Director of the CIA, and who is a partner at the firm, said the Middle East is emerging as a leading investment powerhouse, adding that KKR sees “growing opportunities” to partner with leading domestic businesses.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com