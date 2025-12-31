Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s financial wealth grew by 4.1% between 2023 to 2024, rising from $408bn to $424bn. Real assets declined by 6% in 2024, reaching $394bn, with projected growth to $434bn by 2029. Liabilities rose by 1.8%, from $52bn to $53bn.

The Global Wealth Report 2025: Rethinking the Rules for Growth by Boston Consulting Group reveals that investable wealth is projected to grow from $324bn in 2024 to $409bn by 2029, with a strong 4.8% CAGR growth. Non-investable wealth grows more modestly at 3% CAGR, but maintains steady momentum throughout the projection period.

Wealth continues to grow steadily but the dynamics behind that growth are shifting—and the implications for firms are profound. Most firms have leaned heavily on market performance, M&A, and advisor hiring. While these levers remain important, they’re not enough. The limiting factor for many firms isn’t opportunity, but their ability to capture it from within.

The firms gaining traction are investing in the capabilities that matter most: a clearer market presence, more deliberate client acquisition, better-equipped advisors, and earlier, more relevant engagement with rising generations. Technology plays a central role in scaling these capabilities.

Managing Director and Partner, Lukasz Rey, said: “Qatar’s wealth management sector demonstrates remarkable resilience and sophistication. The key to success today is no longer merely about gaining market exposure or hiring senior bankers; it’s about fostering internal growth. Companies that strategically prioritize advisor development, strengthen their brand identity, and embrace next-generation client strategies are outpacing their competitors—not only in revenue generation but also in achieving higher valuation multiples.”

According to the report, organic growth is moving to the center of the performance agenda. The report identifies four high-impact levers for firms looking to elevate their organic growth engines.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

